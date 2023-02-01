25 new speed cameras to be installed across Toronto. Here's where

The City of Toronto has revealed the location of 25 new speed cameras which are expected to begin issuing tickets later this month.

The cameras will join the 50 existing cameras currently operating across Toronto, bringing the total to 75.

The city says 90-day warning signs have been up as early as November 2022 at the new locations to warn drivers in advance before any charges are laid.

The 25 new speed cameras will be placed at the following locations:

Thistle Down Boulevard east of Albion Road (Etobicoke North)

Martin Grove Road south of Eglinton Avenue West (Etobicoke Centre)

Mimico Avenue west of Station Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)

Lansdowne Avenue near 108 Lansdowne Ave. (Parkdale-High Park)

Pritchard Avenue near Batavia Avenue (York South-Weston)

Sheppard Avenue West west of Keele Street (York Centre)

Driftwood Avenue east of Jane Street (Humber River-Black Creek)

Avenue Road north of Elwood Boulevard (Eglinton-Lawrence)

Gladstone Avenue south of Cross Street (Davenport)

Dennison Avenue south of Grange (Spadina-Fort York)

Bloor Street West west of Clinton Street (University-Rosedale)

Davisville Avenue east of Yonge Street (Toronto-St. Paul’s)

Queen Street East near Sackville Street (Toronto Centre)

Logan Avenue north of Wolfrey Avenue (Toronto-Danforth)

Harrison Road near Vernham Avenue (Don Valley West)

Sloane Avenue near Draycott Drive (Don Valley East)

Freshmeadow Drive west of Applegate Crescent (Don Valley North)

Senlac Road north of Elynhill Drive (Willowdale)

Main Street south of Swanwick Avenue (Beaches-East York)

Danforth Road east of Huntington Avenue (Scarborough Southwest)

Lawrence Avenue East near Canlish Road (Scarborough Centre)

Birchmount Road north of Bay Mills Boulevard (Scarborough-Agincourt)

Tapscott Road west of Blackwell Avenue (Scarborough North)

Orton Park Road south of Ellesmere Road (Scarborough-Guildwood)

Lawrence Avenue East west of Port Union Road (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

49 of the 50 existing camera devices will also be rotating to a sixth round of locations to help reduce speeding in areas with safety concerns, says the city.

New locations for the existing 50 speed cameras:

Kipling Avenue north of Rowntree Road (Etobicoke North)

Humberwood Boulevard south of Pinecone Drive (Etobicoke North)

Bloor Street West near 4034 Bloor St. W. (Etobicoke Centre)

Allanhurst Drive near Mulham Place (Etobicoke Centre)

Burnhamthorpe Road west of Dundas Street West (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)

Norseman Street near Lothian Avenue (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)

Dundas Street West east of Watkinson Avenue (Parkdale-High Park)

Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park)

Keele Street near Nashville Avenue (York South-Weston)

Emmett Avenue near 75 Emmett Ave. (York South-Weston)

Keele Street north of Wandle Avenue (York Centre)

Giltspur Drive near 120 Giltspur Dr. (York Centre)

Weston Road south of Burgundy Court (Humber River-Black Creek)

Duncanwoods Drive west of Gracedale Boulevard (Humber River-Black Creek)

Neptune Drive west of Bathurst Street (Eglinton-Lawrence)

Glengrove Avenue West west of Glen Castle Street (Eglinton-Lawrence)

Ossington Avenue north of Churchill Avenue (Davenport)

College Street near Sheridan Avenue (Davenport)

Dundas Street West near Carlyle Street (Spadina-Fort York)

Queens Quay West east of Bathurst Street (Spadina-Fort York)

Bloor Street East east of Castle Frank Road (University-Rosedale)

Howland Avenue south of Wells Street (University-Rosedale)

Yonge Street near Glen Elm Avenue (Toronto-St. Paul’s)

Russell Hill Road north of Coulson Avenue (Toronto-St. Paul’s)

Alexander Street east of Yonge Street (Toronto Centre)

Sherbourne Street south of Wellesley Street East (Toronto Centre)

Dundas Street East west of Boulton Avenue (Toronto-Danforth)

Carlaw Avenue south of Queen Street East (Toronto-Danforth)

Overlea Boulevard east of William Morgan Drive (Don Valley West)

Fenn Avenue north of Gordon Road (Don Valley West)

Don Mills Road north of Overlea Boulevard (Don Valley East)

Fenelon Drive near Karen Road (Don Valley East)

Old Sheppard Avenue east of Ladner Drive (Don Valley North)

Van Horne Avenue near Silas Hill Drive (Don Valley North)

Beecroft Road near Lorraine Drive (Willowdale)

Hilda Avenue north of Drewry Avenue (Willowdale)

Gerrard Street East east of Beaton Avenue (Beaches-East York)

Wolverleigh Boulevard west of Glebemount Avenue (Beaches-East York)

Midland Avenue south of Aylesworth Avenue (Scarborough Southwest)

Blantyre Avenue south of Swanwick Avenue (Scarborough Southwest)

Midland Avenue north of Tara Avenue (Scarborough Centre)

Dorcot Avenue west of Lyon Heights Road (Scarborough Centre)

Finch Avenue East west of Birchmount Road (Scarborough-Agincourt)

Glendower Circuit near Nearwood Gate (Scarborough-Agincourt)

Brimley Road north of Pitfield Road (Scarborough North)

Ingleton Boulevard east of Presidents Court (Scarborough North)

Morningside Avenue north of Danzig Street (Scarborough-Guildwood)

Dormington Drive north of Ellesmere Road (Scarborough-Guildwood)

Morrish Road near Starfire Drive (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

Littles Road south of Rangeley Drive (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

The city says the camera on Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park) will remain in place due to community concerns of speeding and to reduce incidents of speeding on Parkside Drive.

In September Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue made up 10 per cent of the tickets issued in the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program.

The city’s ASE program issued over 48,000 tickets in total over a two-month period in August and September of last year.