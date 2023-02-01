25 new speed cameras to be installed across Toronto. Here's where

Speed camera in a school zone in London, Ont. on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London) Speed camera in a school zone in London, Ont. on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton