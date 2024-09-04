24-year-old driver seriously injured in Uxbridge crash involving dump truck

TORONTO
    Police northeast of Toronto say a 24-year-old driver sustained serious injuries in a crash involving a dump truck early Wednesday morning.

    In a news release, Durham police said officers were called to Regional Road 47 near Paisley Lane in Uxbridge, Ont. at approximately 12:20 a.m. for a report of a vehicle rollover.

    Police said the driver of a Honda CRV was travelling eastbound on Regional Road 47 at that time when they crossed into the westbound lane and struck a dump truck.

    The Honda rolled over after impact, police said, leaving the driver with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a Toronto-area trauma hospital.

    Police said the driver of the dump truck was not injured and remained at the scene.

    An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. 

