23-year-old Toronto man charged with allegedly impersonating a police officer

    Toronto police have charged a 23-year-old man who allegedly claimed to be an officer after boarding a TTC bus last week.

    Police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Feb.7 at approximately 5:15 p.m. for a report of a suspicious incident.

    At that time, police said, an individual boarded a TTC bus in the area wearing a black balaclava, a black vest with a "City of Toronto" logo on it, and a Toronto Police business card tucked into the vest.

    The suspect verbally identified himself as a police officer, but refused to provide any physical form of identification when asked by the bus driver, police said.

    Surveillance images of the suspect were released by police on Friday in an effort to identify him.

    In an update on Saturday, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Toronto resident Sam Azin.

    He’s charged with personation with intent to gain advantage in connection with the incident.

    Azin is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on April 8 to answer for the charge. 

