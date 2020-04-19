TORONTO -- Toronto has reported 200 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the city says by-law and police officers continue to see several physical distancing rule breakers in public green spaces.

The new cases brought the city’s total to 3,546. Of those cases, 241 are in hospitals with 95 in intensive care units.

The city said 11 new deaths have brought Toronto's death toll to 173. Meanwhile, 184 people have recovered from the virus.

In a news release, the city said the Trinity Bellwoods Park, near Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West, continues to be the most problematic area as people keep “flaunting regulations” in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

By-law and police officers turned away hundreds of vehicles from Bluffer’s Park on Saturday, the city said, adding that several people attempted to ignore closure signs and pylons in Palace Pier Park.

As a result, officers issued 28 tickets on Saturday.

The city also said they received complaints about several non-essential businesses operating, contravening provincial orders. Since March 24, 44 tickets have been issued to non-essential businesses.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said it would fight for citizens caught for violating municipal COVID-19 by-laws. The group said it had received at least 100 public complaints over the past 10 days.

“We will be calling for an amnesty on all these tickets and that all the fines be forgiven afterwards because of the unconstitutional mess that many municipal governments have put us into,” said executive director Michael Bryant.

He said the restrictions are an abuse of power because recreation activities are usually harmless and should be dealt with by issuing warnings than fines.

-- with files from The Canadian Press