200 collisions across GTA after major winter storm dumps 17 cm of snow
Follow along here for updates as a major winter storm hits the GTA and much of southern Ontario.
12:00 p.m.
The City of Toronto says up to 15 centimetres of snow accumulated overnight. It says that the clean up from the storm will likely last into this weekend “as multiple passes of clearing” are required. The city says that four warming centres also remain open in the wake of the storm and are accepting clients today.
10:30 a.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that there have been about 200 collisions reported on OPP-patrolled roads across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area over the last 24 hours. He says that is "slightly more" than what would usually be seen on a typical day. "We have been seeing drivers going probably faster than they should be," he said. "If you are out on the roads make sure you have a good eye around you and look down the highway as well."
9:50 a.m.
The TTC says that Line 3 (Scarborough RT) has now reopened following a closure for the weather.
8 a.m.
Hydro One says close to 29,000 customers are currently without power. Most of the outages are in southwestern Ontario. Toronto Hydro is not reporting any major outages.
7:30 a.m.
The city says snow-clearing operations are well underway, but the commute this morning could still be messy for some.
“We've been very busy overnight salting and plowing our roads and that's going to continue throughout the day,” General Manager of Transportation Services Barbara Gray told reporters Thursday morning. “We've actually had accumulation from the storm of about 10 to 15 centimeters across the city. And as of this morning, we've completed a number of rounds of salting on all road types, expressways, arterials, collectors and local roads.”
However she said “it's still going to be a bit of a tricky commute” and advised those who don’t need to venture out to avoid unnecessary outings.
“Please be especially alert and get a safe following distance between the vehicles around you. Make sure to be extra attentive to pedestrians and cyclists who are also navigating their pathways throughout the city and give some wide berth to our crews who are doing their work,” Gray said.
A plow clears snow from a parking lot during a winter storm in Toronto Thursday February 23, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
7 a.m.
Metrolinx says those using the UP Express may experience a “longer than usual wait” between trains due to an equipment issue.
Pearson International Airport is also advising that it is still seeing some of its operatins impacted by the weather.
“Lingering effects from yesterday’s winter storm might still affect your flight. Don’t forget to check your flight status before you leave for the airport,” Pearson said in a tweet.
The airport’s website showed dozens of cancelled or delayed flights early Thursday.
6:45 a.m.
A number of colleges have announced campus closures due to the storm, though virtual learning is continuing. They include Sheridan, Centennial and Mohawk colleges.
6 a.m.
The TDSB says that due to weather-related delays, all buses are cancelled today. However schools will remain open. A number of other school boards have also cancelled buses due to the weather, including boards in York and Peel regions. You can find a full list of school bus cancellations here.
5:30 a.m.
The TTC’s Line 3 (Scarborough RT) is still offline and buses are running to replace regular service.
GO Transit says it is running on a special schedule today as a result of the storm.
“Our special service includes significant schedule changes,” GO Transit said. “Please give yourself extra time to get to where you're going. Please also remember to be careful on the train and bus platforms, in parking lots and structures, and in buildings and tunnels as they may be slippery.”
5:10 a.m.
Toronto Hydro says there are no major power outages to report.
4:50 a.m.
A winter storm warning that was in place for the GTA has ended. However a freezing drizzle advisory remains in effect for Toronto and surrounding areas.
“Heavy snow has tapered off; however, temperatures are still below the freezing mark and periods of freezing drizzle, at times mixed with ice pellets, are expected this morning and possibly this afternoon,” Environment Canada says.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”
