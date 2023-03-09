2 teens charged in separate online threats made to two schools in GTA

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with separate online threats made to two schools in Mississauga and Brampton on Thursday morning.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to Lincoln Alexander Secondary School, at around 8:45 a.m., after receiving a threat online.

Const. Heather Cannon told CP24 on Thursday evening that a 16-year-old girl was arrested as a result, and charged with uttering threats.

She said police then attended Chinguacousy Secondary School, at 10 a.m., for another online threat.

Officers arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in this incident, Cannon said.

When asked if the two threats were connected, she said there was no information to indicate that.

Cannon cannot confirm whether the accused are students at the respective schools.

Despite the two arrests, police continue to investigate the March 2 online threats made to six high schools in Brampton and Mississauga.

"We are still moving forward with the school boards as far as attending (the schools). There's going to be a visible police presence at the schools tomorrow. So if people are showing up, we'll be there in the mornings and throughout the day," Cannon said.

"Investigations like this, we take them extremely seriously. And we know this is very distressing to students, staff, school boards, people, the community in general, and understanding that we are working to investigate this matter."

Peel police said last week's threats were delivered via social media and indicated someone intended to "shoot up" the schools on Friday.

In an update on Wednesday, police said officers were working hard to determine their validity and who is responsible. In the meantime, police said there would be an increase in officers around the impacted schools.

Both Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board have implemented enhanced security measures.