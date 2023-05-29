2 teenagers arrested after allegedly trying to shoot at BMX cyclists before getting into a collision near Niagara

Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly trying to run over and shoot at BMX cyclists before getting into a collision, according to Niagara Regional Police.

On May 26, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Niagara police said they were called to the area of East Main Street near Duncan Street in Welland for a motor vehicle collision.

One of the vehicles, a white Nissan Versa, was driving “erratically” on East Main Street when it struck a 2020 Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to police.

Police said two people inside the Nissan got out of the vehicle and ran away to a residence nearby, and were arrested.

During this time, police said an independent witness came forward to report the two occupants of the Nissan Versa had been shooting at and attempting to run over two people riding BMX bicycles.

The cyclists have not been identified and police encourage them to come forward.

.22 Caliber Single Shot Credit Card Sized Firearm Seized During Welland Firearms Investigationhttps://t.co/EmYWyDHkLU pic.twitter.com/Q1BK5TRdXM — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) May 29, 2023

After two search warrants were obtained, police said the first – executed at a residence on Crowland Avenue – resulted in the recovery of a 12-gauge double barrel shotgun and a single shot .22 calibre credit-card sized firearm. A third suspect inside the residence at the time was also arrested.

Following the execution of the second search warrant, police said they seized the Nissan Versa and two pellet guns, pellets, and dog repellent.

Harry James Robert Higson, 35, of Welland, who was inside the Crowland Avenue residence is facing two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, unauthorized possession of a non-restricted firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm.

The two boys inside the Nissan Versa, a 16 and 17-year-old who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing numerous charges collectively, including possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm, and careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The charges for all accused have not been tested in court.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009318, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.