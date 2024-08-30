Video appears to show encounter before man found fatally shot in Brampton

Exclusive video obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the moments before a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Brampton early Friday morning.

In the video, what appears to be a silver SUV is idling at the side of the road. Though there is some muffled audio, someone can be heard demanding to be let inside the vehicle.

The car then drives off and what sounds like gunshots can be heard shortly after, prompting four individuals to run away from the area.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area of St. Tropez Court and Millstone Drive at 12:55 a.m. One adult male was located deceased inside the vehicle, police said.

In other surveilance footage of a home's driveway, police can be seen shining flashlights into a parked SUV.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Police tape could been seen covering off a large area of the residential street Friday morning and at least one evidence marker was observed in a driveway. Police said it’s unclear where exactly the shooting took place.

Sarita Rai lives in the area and says she found the man sitting in a running vehicle parked in her driveway.

“I was so scared. It was so late and I don’t know who he is,” she said.

Rai's son, Deepak, told CTV News Toronto he noticed a bullet mark on the rear driver's side window.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Const. Moulika Sharma said investigators believe the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.

“We do understand this is daunting, to hear something early morning, in a residential area to have something happen. But we are working diligently to determine the facts of this incident,” she said.

The victim has not been identified and no suspect information has been released at this time.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Leathong