2 men charged after man kidnapped, assaulted in Mississauga

Two Brantford men have been charged in connection with the kidnapping of a man in Mississauga last August.

Peel Regional Police said the victim was driving his vehicle near Dixie Road and Dundas Street on Aug. 23 when he was allegedly intentionally rear-ended by the suspects.

When the victim tried to exchange information with the suspects, one of them allegedly brandished a firearm. Police said they then forced the victim into their vehicle.

He was then taken to a warehouse in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Ridgeway Drive, where the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim.

Police said the victim found a way to escape and made his way to 11 Division to report the incident. He was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of an investigation, police arrested two men earlier this month. They also found a 12-gauge shotgun at a Brantford residence during the arrest.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Raza-Syed Jafri and 32-year-old Aziz Syed.

Jafri has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm to hold for ransom and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, while Syed is facing charges of careless storage of a firearm and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

“This incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no risk to public safety,” police said.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121 ext. 1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.