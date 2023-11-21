TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 men charged after man kidnapped, assaulted in Mississauga

    Peel Regional Police badge. (Peel Regional Police/Facebook) Peel Regional Police badge. (Peel Regional Police/Facebook)

    Two Brantford men have been charged in connection with the kidnapping of a man in Mississauga last August.

    Peel Regional Police said the victim was driving his vehicle near Dixie Road and Dundas Street on Aug. 23 when he was allegedly intentionally rear-ended by the suspects.

    When the victim tried to exchange information with the suspects, one of them allegedly brandished a firearm. Police said they then forced the victim into their vehicle.

    He was then taken to a warehouse in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Ridgeway Drive, where the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim.

    Police said the victim found a way to escape and made his way to 11 Division to report the incident. He was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    As a result of an investigation, police arrested two men earlier this month. They also found a 12-gauge shotgun at a Brantford residence during the arrest.

    The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Raza-Syed Jafri and 32-year-old Aziz Syed.

    Jafri has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm to hold for ransom and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, while Syed is facing charges of careless storage of a firearm and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

    “This incident is believed to be isolated, and there is no risk to public safety,” police said.

    The charges have not been tested in court.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121 ext. 1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire

    A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News