2 arrests made following demonstration outside liberal party fundraising event in Toronto: police

Toronto police made two arrests on Friday following a demonstration outside of a downtown Toronto hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was appearing at a liberal party fundraiser.

Police say the arrests were due to mischief damage to property -- as one of the accused was spray painting the side of a building -- and obstruct to a peace officer. At the time, police described the rally as a “large demonstration” that forced closures. Many in attendance held Palestinian flags.

This follows an event that Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were scheduled to attend last month at the Art Gallery of Ontario. A demonstration blocked the gallery’s entrance and forced the event to be cancelled.

More recently, three people were charged on March 7 after a demonstration outside of a Thornhill-area synagogue. The demonstration included pro-Palestinian protesters and pro-Israel counter-protesters, with police standing between the groups to keep them apart.

Twenty-five-year-old Jack Antonio Di Tomasso of Toronto has been arrested and charged with mischief, and 61-year-old David Menzies of Richmond Hill has been arrested and charged with obstruct to a peace officer and breach of peace bond.

The charges have not been tested in court.

