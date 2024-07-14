2 arrested, 1 outstanding after victims' social assistance funds stolen: police

Two people have been arrested and one is outstanding after victims' social assistance funds were allegedly stolen in downtown Toronto late last month, say police.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said on June 28 at about 12:20 p.m. they were called to the area of Wellesley and Jarvis streets for reports of a robbery.

According to police, a male had just received his Ontario Disability Support Program benefits on a pre-paid Visa card and had tried to access his funds at a gas station store.

Investigators allege that he was approached by a suspect who said that he had a weapon and took the prepaid Visa card from him. Police said that a weapon was not seen.

The victim demanded his card back and was unknowingly provided a different card that had no funds, they said.

Police aid as he attempted to withdraw funds, the suspect watched the victim enter their PIN code. The victim left the store when he couldn’t obtain his money.

The suspect then used the victim’s PIN to withdraw money from his card.

“Further investigation revealed that several individuals were targeting ODSP clients,” TPS said.

On July 12, 51 Division’s Major Crime Unit executed two Criminal Code search warrants “items of evidentiary value.” They also arrested two men at that time.

Wadia Khaled, 18, of Toronto, and Fadel Yazbak, of Mississauga, both 18, were arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and disguise with intent. They were scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on July 13.

One suspect remains outstanding in this investigation, 21-year-old Munir Al Mhmmed, of Toronto. He is wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone who experienced a similar interaction with the suspects to contact Det. Const. Patrick Homer at 11298@tps.ca, Det. Const. Sean Clendinning at 11308@tps.ca, 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.