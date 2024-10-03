2 arrested, 1 outstanding after man fatally stabbed in north Scarborough

Toronto police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third after a man was fatally stabbed in north Scarborough over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sept. 28 at a housing complex at 20 Brimwood Ave., which is east of Brimley Road between McNicoll Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators allege that a man was stabbed during a fight.

Footage from the scene showed a parking garage cordoned off with police tape and a number of officers investigating.

Toronto police said that officers located the victim, who has since been identified as 51-year-old Clayton Hunte, of Toronto, at the scene.

Emergency responders arrived and performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hunte is the city’s 64th murder victim of the year.

On Sept. 30, 22-year-old Davon Christopher Knight, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in bail court on Oct. 1.

The following day, on Oct. 2, police arrested a second suspect. Haywood Chan, 23, of Markham, was charged with first-degree murder. He had an Oct. 3 bail court date.

A third man, 29-year-old Nelson Luong, of Markham, remains outstanding. He is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information, including anyone with video footage, is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.