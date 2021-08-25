Advertisement
17-year-old boy hospitalized after stabbing in Richmond Hill
Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021 10:49PM EDT
TORONTO -- A stabbing at a restaurant in Richmond Hill Wednesday evening left a 17-year-old boy seriously wounded, York Regional Police say.
Officers were called to 9555 Yonge Street, north of 16th Avenue, around 8 p.m. for a stabbing.
When police and paramedics arrived, they located a 17-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds.
He was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.