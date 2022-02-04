A 17-year-old Ontario boy has been arrested by British Columbia authorities in connection with the October murder of a Toronto taxi driver.

On Oct. 24, Toronto Police Services (TPS) were called to a scene in the Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area after receiving reports that a taxi had crashed into a fence.

Upon arrival, officers found Christopher Jung, 73, suffering from multiple gun shots in his car.

Jung was transported to hospital where he died.

Following Jung’s death, a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder was issued for a 17-year-old boy from Toronto.

On Jan. 28, the boy was arrested by the Saanich Police Department in British Columbia, officials said. A release issued by Toronto police Friday said that officers travelled to B.C. and took custody of the young person.

The boy’s identity will remain protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Police are asking anyone with additional information pertaining to this case to contact them at 416-808-7400.

30 YEARS IN THE FIELD

According to Jung's daughter, Vanessa, who spoke to CTV News Toronto in November, Jung was a taxi driver for more than 30 years. He had just returned to work in October after having hip replacement surgery.

"He was just in such good spirits, so excited to be back on the road and driving around the city," she said.

"The future was bright for my dad, he had hopes and wanted to travel. I do really feel his life was cut short."

With files from Mike Walker.