TORONTO -- Seventeen more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the provincial total to 59, including five recoveries.

The new cases include a baby boy. He was in close contact with another patient and attended North York General Hospital in Toronto.

The new patients are in regions across southern Ontario, including Toronto, Peel, Waterloo and Muskoka, and all have been released into self-isolation.

Some of the patients have a travel history to Puerto Rico, Italy, Costa Rica, United States and Spain.

The travel history for two of the patients is currently pending, health officials say. Four of the patients contracted the virus through close contact.

The province says it has tested more than 4,100 people for the virus so far, and the vast majority of the tests have come back negative.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.