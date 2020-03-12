TORONTO -- Ontario will open six dedicated COVID-19 assessment centres in the coming days as it works to ramp up its response to the global pandemic.

The first wave of assessment centres will be located at Brampton Civic Hospital, The Ottawa Hospital, North York General Hospital, Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill and within the Scarborough Health Network and Trillium Health Partners network in Mississauga.

The province says that the locations for the initial centres were chosen because they are all in areas experiencing “a significant growth in testing.”

“One of the first things we are doing is setting up separate assessment centres so that people who want to be tested to see if they have COVID-19 can go to these separate assessment centres. We have six that will be set up within the next several days and more will be established across the province very shortly,” Health Minister Christine Elliot told reporters on Thursday.

In addition to the assessment centres, the province has also approved new physician billing codes which will allow doctors to conduct COVID-19 assessments over the phones.

The province says that it is also “working closely with Telehealth to ensure adequate support” amid an increase in call volumes.