15-year-old boy dies after hit and run in Hamilton, teen driver arrested

A 15-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon, and police have arrested a 15-year-old driver.

Hamilton police said it happened in the Upper Paradise Road and Stone Church Road West area just before 3 p.m.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk when he crossed the road and was hit by a northbound vehicle, police said.

The boy suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the teen driver fled the scene but was later located and arrested. Police noted that the vehicle was not stolen.

Police confirmed that both the teenagers were students at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School, which is about 550 metres away from the collision scene.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news and are united in prayer for the repose of the student's soul, his family and the St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School," Patrick Daly, the chairperson of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. and has information, including surveillance video or dashcam footage, to contact investigators.