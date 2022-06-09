14-year-old charged in knifepoint sexual assault inside Toronto apartment laundry room
A 14-year-old boy is now facing charges in connection with a knifepoint sexual assault inside the laundry room of a Weston apartment building as well as another attempted sexual assault that took place moments prior.
The incidents happened at a building in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue area on June 4.
Police say that a male suspect followed the first female victim off an elevator in the building, brandished a knife and attempted to force her into the stairwell
The victim, however, was able to escape to her apartment and lock the door behind her.
Police allege that the suspect then proceeded to enter a laundry room in the same building.
Another woman was inside the laundry room when the suspect approached and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, police say.
The suspect then fled the building.
In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that a 14-year-old Toronto boy was arrested in connection with both incidents earlier this week and charged with sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.
The suspect cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He is due to appear in court on June 29.
His arrest comes after police made a public appeal for information on the case on June 5 and expressed concern that the individual “may have approached other possible victims in the area.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One man dead after three-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont.
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Passport backlog has some worrying about ruined summer travel plans
Some aspiring Canadian travellers are expressing concern that their summer vacation plans could be scrambled as pent-up pandemic wanderlust fuels a backlog in passport processing times.
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
Graphic messages presented in trial of Amanda Todd's alleged cyberbully
Graphic online messages allegedly sent to Amanda Todd when she was just 14 years old were presented in a New Westminster, B.C., courtroom Wednesday during the trial of her alleged cyberbully.
Trudeau to meet with Biden, Google chief on Day 2 of Summit of the Americas
It's an itinerary worthy of Hollywood: the governor of California, the man who runs Google and the president of the United States. Day 2 at the Summit of the Americas is shaping up to be a busy one for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
Ottawa woman trapped in apartment for 10 days after May storm
For 10 days after the May 21 storm, Lynn Ashdown was trapped in her 11th floor apartment. Now, she's calling for more to be done to ensure buildings have backup power for their elevators.
New details emerge on how a convicted murderer in U.S. managed to escape and later kill a family of 5
New details have emerged revealing how convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez escaped a prisoner bus in Texas and what he did before killing a family of five, police say.
More than 600,000 may be eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
Conservative Party leadership candidates can expect that 'well over' 600,000 members will place a vote to decide who among them should take over the party's top post, executive director Wayne Benson says.
Montreal
-
'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
-
Three shootings in less than six hours in Montreal
Montreal police is investigating three shootings in various areas of Montreal, one of which left a person injured.
-
Longueuil police testing project using kids to detect speeding in school zones
Longueuil police is introducing live radar technology using children with digital backpacks to let drivers know if they are speeding in a school zone.
London
-
Charges laid after assault on London, Ont. teens
A London, Ont. teenager is facing charges after multiple young people were assaulted Wednesday morning.
-
Fatal crash in Elgin County
One person has died following a crash in Elgin County on Monday afternoon, according to police.
-
Sarnia school closed to in-person learning after 'disturbing messaging' found on campus
North Collegiate Institute and Vocation School (NCIVS) will be closed to in-person learning Thursday after a “disturbing message” was found on school property, officials say.
Kitchener
-
Enrolment lower than projected for WRDSB
Officials at the Waterloo Region District School Board say enrolment for next September is lower than projected.
-
Two Montreal men charged with Kitchener, Waterloo shootings last August
Police have charged two Montreal men in connection to shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo that happened back on August 14.
-
Police investigating threats at two Cambridge schools
Police are investigating threats made at two Cambridge schools.
Northern Ontario
-
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
-
Eating more fish may increase a person's risk of developing melanoma, study finds
A new study has found eating more fish could be associated with an increased risk of certain skin cancer.
Ottawa
-
Cyclist critically injured in collision on Greenbank Road
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a cyclist and a car on Greenbank Road on the Queensway just before 7 a.m.
-
Gatineau, Que. man calls 911 to complain after being stopped for speeding
A Gatineau man is facing $880 in fines after being stopped for speeding in western Quebec, then calling 911 to complain about the officer.
-
Ottawa's top doctor says 'widespread mask use' is no longer required in the community
Ottawa's medical officer of health says widespread mask use in the community is no longer required, as OC Transpo prepares to lift its mandatory mask requirements this weekend.
Windsor
-
Alleged drunk Chatham man arrested for hitting a police officer
A 56-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he struck an officer while drunk.
-
Chance of showers and cooler temperatures for Windsor-Essex
Temperatures will remain on the slightly cooler side Thursday compared to the average high for this time of year.
-
Police release video of shooting suspect in Windsor hotel homicide investigation
Windsor police are releasing new video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a hotel in Windsor.
Barrie
-
Impaired driver with children in car charged after crashing into fire hydrant: OPP
A driver from Essa Township faces a slew of charges, including two counts of abandoning a child, after crashing into a fire hydrant.
-
Toronto man, 18, and Brampton boy, 14, arrested in violent Barrie carjacking
Police say a young Toronto man and a Brampton boy face a series of charges in connection with a shooting in Barrie on Tuesday that left the victim in serious condition.
-
Trees celebrate a Craighurst forest and farm hamlet
A $40,000 grant for the My Main Street Community Activator program will enable Oro-Medonte's south-western village to install unique seven-foot tree sculptures beside the local businesses.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning about gunman was delayed
An RCMP official broke down in tears when she told a public inquiry Wednesday that the unclear practices her team used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's 2020 rampage.
-
Nova Scotia government won't fast-track $15 minimum wage increase
Despite the record-high inflation and the rising cost of everyday staples like food and gas, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his government won't expedite a $15 minimum wage.
Calgary
-
Airport delays causing headaches for travellers in Calgary
Canadian airports are feeling the pinch of staffing shortages as air travel ramps up across the country.
-
Tracking device leads RCMP directly to suspect in 3 break-ins at Strathmore pharmacy
The investigation into a recent break-in at a pharmacy in a town outside of Calgary was solved in short time thanks to a frustrated business owner's adoption of tracking technology.
-
Surveillance footage of fatal southeast incident shows victim attempting to enter moving vehicle
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.
Winnipeg
-
Fire crews battle two 'significant' blazes Wednesday evening
The city said firefighters dealt with two "significant" fires Wednesday evening.
-
'Not quite snow': Excessive tree seeds littering Manitoba
As spring turns to summer, trees in southern Manitoba are beginning to spread their seeds. But in a few areas, it’s looking like freshly fallen snow.
-
'You can't really do anything': Manitoba shoppers brace for possibility of second milk price hike
Dairy farmers in Manitoba say the pandemic, drought, flood, and the war in Ukraine have left them scrambling to make ends meet – prompting a call for a rare mid-year price hike on milk. It's a move some Winnipeg shoppers are concerned will be yet another blow to their rising grocery bill.
Vancouver
-
Indigenous group meets with RCMP after memorial marchers allegedly hit by truck driver
The head of an Indigenous group says members have met with the RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., to discuss how police plan to proceed after the driver of a pickup truck allegedly hit four people participating in a memorial march.
-
Rescue crews searching for 1 passenger after speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay
The large-scale search for a person who was on board a speedboat found drifting near Vancouver's English Bay continued overnight into Thursday, rescue crews say.
-
Deadly crash between motorcycle, transit bus under investigation: RCMP
The cause of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a transit bus in Langley is under investigation.
Edmonton
-
Graphic warning: Wife, sister of man accused of killing girl in Edmonton testify
Two women told a murder trial that aliens, 5G technology, the government, and a spiritual awakening occupied a man's mind before he was charged in the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 university-area homicide
An Edmonton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old in the city's university area in July 2021.
-
Oil Kings build series lead in WHL finals with 3-2 win over Thunderbirds
Logan Dowhaniuk scored with just four seconds left on the game clock, gifting the Edmonton Oil Kings a pivotal 3-2 victory and a 3-1 series lead over the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League championships on Wednesday.