13-year-old girl disappears after leaving home in Thornhill

Police are searching a Thornhill neighbourhood for a 13-year-old girl who left her family home on Tuesday and hasn’t been heard from since.

Katina Juneja was last seen in the vicinity of her home in the Thornhill Woods area in the early evening hours, police say.

Police say that they have concerns for the girl’s wellbeing and have set up a command post at a community centre on Bathurst Street south of Rutherford Road.

Members of the York Regional Police Search and Rescue unit are assisting with the search.