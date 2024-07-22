11 hospitalized, 173 displaced after 4-alarm fire breaks out at Hamilton YMCA residence

Eleven people were taken to the hospital and another 173 have been displaced after a large fire broke out at a YMCA men’s residence in Hamilton early Monday afternoon.

Hamilton Fire Department (HFD) said they were dispatched to the Hamilton Downtown Family YMCA at 79 James St. S., between Hunter and Jackson streets, at about 12:22 p.m. after receiving a report of “alarm conditions.”

“As crews entered into the building to investigate, they found smoke on the second floor and immediately upgraded the alarm to a multiple alarm fire, bring additional resources from across the City to the scene. It was then determined that the fire was on the third floor with heavy smoke conditions on the 3rd, 4th and 5th floors,” Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said in a news release.

Due to those conditions, the fire, which he indicated was contained to a third-floor unit that sustained significant fire damage, was quickly upgraded to a four alarms.

The smoke migrated to all floors, he noted, but significantly damaged the third, fourth and fifth levels.

At the same time, firefighters inside the building were reporting that numerous people needed rescuing. Additional crews arriving at the scene also reported that multiple residents were hanging out of windows on several floors and required assistance.

As firefighters conducted search and rescue inside the building, three aerial ladders were activated to rescue those hanging from windows.

A four-alarm broke out at the Hamilton Downtown Family YMCA on July 22, sending 11 people to the hospital and displacing 173 others. (HFD photo)

In the end, 24 residents were rescued/assisted from the building: 19 by firefighters who were performing search and rescue operations inside the building and five who were retrieved from windows by firefighters using aerial ladders.

In total, paramedics transported 11 patients to various Hamilton hospitals. Cunliffe said that he is aware of two people who have been admitted to the hospital and are in the Intensive Care Unit.

At the height of the fire, HFD used 23 large and small apparatus with more than 65 personnel on scene.

Cunliffe said due to the “size and scope” of the fire that involved “vulnerable residents and the number of rescues and people transported to the hospital,” the Office of the Fire Marshall has been notified and would be sending two investigators to the scene on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the blaze is now under investigation and the building is being held by police overnight. Damage estimates are in the $1 million range, he added.

Displaced residents staying at gyms at the YMCA

The 173 people who were registered to stay at the YMCA’s men’s residence will also not be permitted to return there on Monday night. Primary and auxiliary gyms at the YMCA will instead be used as an emergency evacuation shelter.

The Red Cross helped YMCA staff with setting up the space as well as registration. It also provided 175 sleeping cots and hygiene kits for those who have been displaced, HFD said.

In an update posted online, the YMCA said that the building, including the health, fitness, and aquatics facilities as well as its EarlyON centre, will be closed to programming for up to 48 hours. In the meantime, members are advised that they can access an alternate YMCA location.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents, members, and staff remains our highest priority as we support the ongoing response efforts. We continue to work with Hamilton Fire Department, the City of Hamilton's Emergency Social Services Response, the Red Cross and our partners across Hamilton's housing system and are grateful for their support,” the organization said.

The YMCA also indicated that it is working with the fire department, the city, and the Red Cross to facilitate temporary lodgings for the men’s residence occupants.

In a post on X, Hamilton mayor Andrea Horwath said she was “deeply concerned” to learn about the fire at the downtown YMCA and the multiple injuries that were reported.

She thanked Hamilton fire, paramedics, and police for their “swift response” and their efforts to ensure those staying at the residence were safely evacuated.

“I am grateful to the City of Hamilton's Emergency Social Services Team, Red Cross and the many community partners for providing assistance to residents impacted by today's fire,” Horwath wrote.