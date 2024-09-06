Ontario Grade 8 teacher allegedly sexually assaulted students

A Grade 8 teacher allegedly sexually assaulted her students at the Catholic school she's employed at in Port Hope, Ont.

Port Hope Police said an incident was reported to them on Aug. 21. As a result of the allegations, police said they investigated and arrested 40-year-old Kelly-Anne Jennings, who is currently employed at St. Anthony's Catholic School.

"The victim in this matter was a current student at the time of the offence at St. Anthony's Catholic School," police said in the release issued on Wednesday.

Jennings was arrested on Aug. 29, and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. She was released on an undertaking with her first court appearance scheduled for Oct. 9.

After a thorough investigation, police identified additional victims who had previously attended the school.

Police re-arrested Jennings on Wednesday, and charged her additional charges with three more youths identified as her former students. Jennings is facing 16 more charges, including three counts of distributing sexually explicit material to a person under 16 years of age, seven counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication, and two counts of access any child pornography.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact them.