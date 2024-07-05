$100K rewards offered in unsolved murders of 2 women in Peel Region

Peel police say they will be offering $100,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest of suspects in two unsolved homicides involving innocent bystanders in Mississauga.

The rewards pertain to the unsolved murders of 24-year-old Jackline Gore, who was struck by an errant bullet in the parking lot of a Mississauga bar in 2019, and 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, another innocent bystander who was fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last New Year’s Eve.

Police previously said Gore was standing in the parking lot of Fume Bar and Lounge on Torbram Road in the early morning hours of July 8, 2019, when she was shot. According to police, a vehicle pulled into the lot and a hooded gunman got out. The suspect, police said, approached a group of men standing by the doors of the bar and started shooting at one of the men.

Gore, a resident of London, Ont., was struck by a bullet and later pronounced dead.

A poster put at the site where Jackline Keji Gore died is shown. (Brandon Rowe/CTV News Toronto)The suspects have yet to be identified.

On the morning of Dec. 31, 2023, Richards, police said, was standing with her sister and boyfriend in front of Jungle Event Space on Eglinton Avenue East when she was struck by a bullet and killed.

Police previously said they had no reason to believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

Raneilia Richards, 19, is seen in this undated photograph provided by Peel Regional Police. No suspect information has been released in that case.

Peel Regional Police Insp. Todd Custance and Det.-Sgt. Phil King are expected to announce the rewards at a news conference at Peel police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.