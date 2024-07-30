TORONTO
Toronto

    • Construction worker dead after incident in King City: police

    York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Walker) York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Walker)
    Police say a construction worker is dead after an incident at a job site in King City on Tuesday.

    York Regional Police said it happened as a construction crew was digging on King Road, between Jane and Keele streets.

    As the crew was working, police said a storm passed by the area and rainfall led to one worker becoming stuck in the trench.

    They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of death is unclear.

    Ontario's Ministry of Labour has been notified and is investigating the incident.

    Police have not identified the worker.

