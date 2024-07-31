TORONTO
Toronto

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in fail-to-remain crash suffers serious injuries: Toronto police

An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred near Ellesmere and McCowan roads.

Police said a man was hit in the area and the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said they are searching for a light-coloured SUV in connection with the incident.

