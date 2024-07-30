Father, son arrested for 'alleged terrorist activities' in the Greater Toronto Area: RCMP

The RCMP says that a father and son have been arrested in connection with "alleged terrorist activities" in the Greater Toronto Area.

According to a news release issued on Tuesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday morning to share more details about the "recent arrests."

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the federal agency's Newmarket detachment.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Matt Peggs will be on hand to speak with reporters.

So far no further details have been released about the arrests.