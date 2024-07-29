'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'

Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.

One victim named J, who fears being targeted again after the theft, is in her early 60s and went to a bank in the city’s Greektown on July 19 before going inside a market to pick up flowers.

“A guy is there with this mask on and he’s asking me about flowers and I’m thinking, ‘I love flowers. I love to help people,’” J recalled in an interview with CTV News Toronto on Monday.

While J spoke with the man, her wallet containing a large sum of money was in her backpack.

Little did J know that as the conversation continued, her wallet was being stolen.

“And then all of a sudden he leaves the store and I thought, ‘that’s weird, he didn’t buy any of the flowers.’ So then I go to buy the flowers that I had gone into the grocery to buy and I take my backpack off, and notice it’s been completely unzipped,” she said.

Now a victim of theft, but still wanting the flowers, J left the market and returned later to purchase them. That’s when the clerk showed her surveillance video of what happened.

“And she says, ‘Oh we have it on video. We got the guy…there are three guys [on the video]. And I’m absolutely thunderstruck. I feel stupid. I feel taken advantage of. I feel hurt. I feel so betrayed.”

In a separate distraction theft incident on July 20, this time in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area, Toronto police said one suspect approached an elderly person in their driveway and asked for directions, while another tried to remove items from the victim’s pockets.

Toronto police are investigating two separate distraction-style thefts in the city. (Toronto Police Service)

"When nothing was obtained the man and woman walked away and approached another elderly neighbour," police said in a news release.

Meanwhile, J’s spouse said she is upset about the theft in the market and filed a police report.

“Times are changing and there are a lot of scam artists and thieves around and it’s really important to pay attention and be aware of what’s going on,” she said.

Distraction theft safety tips provided by police include keeping money, credit card and other valuables close to you, and ensuring your bag or purse face the front of your body.

It’s also important to be aware of loud arguments and commotions — even being accidentally bumped into could be a tactic.

“It’s a horrible feeling when you go somewhere close to your home and you feel safe, and then you realize you have to vigilant everywhere,” said J.

She now believes the three men followed her from the bank to the market before the man in the mask engaged her.

J is sharing her story to raise awareness and help others.