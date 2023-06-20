100 firefighters from Mexico deployed to Ontario to battle wildfires

One hundred firefighters from Mexico have been deployed to Ontario to help battle wildfires that have been ravaging the province.

The crews arrived in Thunder Bay on Monday afternoon.

“Once they have received their provincial briefing they will be assigned to fires in the Northwest and Northeast Regions,” officials said in a post on social media.

In addition to the 100 firefighters, two additional supervisory personnel are being sent to Ontario.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 52 active wildland fires in Ontario.

Officials noted there is potential for increased fire behaviours this week.

“While some fires may have appeared quiet over the past few days, temperatures are forecasted to reach the 30 degree range across the majority of the province today and many wildland fires remain active on the landscape,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

As of Tuesday, the majority of northern Ontario remains under an “extreme” forest fire danger rating.

As a result, most of the province has been placed within a Restricted Fire Zone (RFZ), meaning open fires and the burning of grass or debris are temporarily banned.

Since the beginning of the fire season, provincial data shows crews have fought at least 276 fires in 2023, more than triple those seen in the same time period in 2022.

The 10-year average of forest fires in Ontario for this time period is about 203.

Numerous provinces are dealing with wildfires, including B.C. and Quebec.

Quebec is also receiving an international deployment of 79 firefighters from the United States.