1 person has 'life-altering' injuries following north Burlington collision: police

One person has “life-altering” injuries following a two-vehicle collision in north Burlington on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Cedar Springs and 1 Side roads, which is north of Highway 407 and west of Guelph Line.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said that they were called to that area shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle collision.

According to police, the driver of a silver Infiniti sedan was travelling northbound on Cedar Springs Rd when they collided with a black Mazda SUV that was heading eastbound on 1 Side Road. The crash happened in the intersection, police said.

The passenger of the Infiniti, a 41-year-old Mississauga resident was transported to an out of region trauma centre with life-altering injuries.

Police said that due to the nature of the victim’s injuries the Collision Reconstruction Unit attended the scene and took carriage of the investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the HRPS’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.