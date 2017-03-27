

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A construction worker has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following an industrial accident in the city’s East Bayfront neighbourhood.

According to Toronto police, a panel fell on top of a worker at a construction site near Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics said the victim, believed to be a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.

More to come….