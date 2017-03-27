Featured
Worker rushed to hospital after industrial accident near Queens Quay
A construction worker in his 40s was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a panel fell on him. (Jorge Costa/CTV)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 12:41PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 27, 2017 12:49PM EDT
A construction worker has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following an industrial accident in the city’s East Bayfront neighbourhood.
According to Toronto police, a panel fell on top of a worker at a construction site near Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Paramedics said the victim, believed to be a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.
More to come….
