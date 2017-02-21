

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A woman was sexually assaulted inside a public washroom while working at a retail store in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood.

A 32-year-old woman was working in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road on Nov. 22, 2016 at around 1:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the woman was approached by and engaged in conversation with a male customer inside the store.

Shortly after, the woman left the store and went to use a public washroom.

Police said the man then followed her into the washroom and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to break free and then the man fled the scene.

The suspect has been described as a five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine male between the ages of 20-25 with short black hair, unshaven with a black moustache and dark brown eyes.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).