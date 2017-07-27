

The Canadian Press





WATERLOO, Ont. -- A 29-year-old woman is facing a criminal charge related to a suspicious death near Cambridge, Ont.

The body of 32-year-old Christopher Deweese of Kitchener, Ont., was found in a farmer's field in North Dumfries Township earlier this month.

Waterloo regional police, who had previously released a picture of a shoe found near the body in the hopes of identifying the man, say they've determined he did not die in the location where he was found.

They say they've arrested Desiree McNeill in connection with his death and charged her with one count of committing an indignity to a body.

McNeill was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police say they're awaiting the results of toxicology tests on Deweese's body and say the investigation is ongoing.