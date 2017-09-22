

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A heat warning is in effect for much of southern Ontario with temperatures expected to feel like 40 C with the humidex over the weekend.

The recent burst of warm weather has caused Environment Canada to issue the heat warning for Toronto, Hamilton, Peel, Halton and Durham regions.

Temperatures are expected to hit 31 C on Saturday and 33 C on Sunday, according to Environment Canadabut the humidex will make it feel much hotter.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses such as stroke or heat exhaustion.

Torontonians looking to find some relief from the heat can head to any one of the City of Toronto’s splash pads which will be open this weekend.

The warm weather is expected to last until mid-week next week, but some relief is on the way. Toronto will cool down to 21 C with rain in the forecast on Wednesday and hit 21C on Thursday. Until then people are being advised to seek cool places and reduce outdoor activities to the coolest parts of the day.