

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Two small children and an adult male are in serious condition after an assault took place in the Black Creek area on Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Const. Craig Brister said police were called to a building at 5000 Jane Street this afternoon for a report of an assault and found two children and a man with serious injuries at the location.

Helen Bohn told CTV News Toronto the two children ran towards her, both bleeding from their heads and “soaked with blood” and asked her to call 911.

She said the boy told her he is eight years-old and his sister is six.

The children were rushed to Sick Kids Hospital via an emergency run.

The man, who paramedics said is in his 40s, was also taken to a hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say one man is in custody but has not been charged.

Investigators expect they will be able to say more on Sunday.