Toronto Public Health kicks off free flu shot clinics today
In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 27, 2017 8:13AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2017 9:18AM EDT
Residents will have plenty of opportunities to get their flu shot over the next month, starting today with a free clinic at the Toronto Reference Library.
The clinic, taking place between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., is one of five free flu vaccine clinics that will be offered by Toronto Public Health between today and Nov. 17.
According to Toronto Public Health, there have been 24 lab-confirmed cases of influenza so far this year, which is roughly in line with past years.
Residents interested in attending one of the clinics can book an appointment at the following link.
The clinic dates and locations are as follows:
- Oct. 28 at Centerpoint Mall (6464 Yonge Street) from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Nov. 2 at East York Town Centre (45 Overlea Boulevard) from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 4 at Cloverdale Mall (250 The East Mall) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 17 at Woodbine Mall (500 Rexdale Boulevard) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.