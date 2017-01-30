Featured
Security footage of suspect in Bathurst and Wellington shooting released
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 12:43PM EST
Toronto police have released security camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting outside a 24-hour diner over the weekend.
According to police, gunfire erupted outside the Thompson Diner located on Bathurst Street near Wellington Street West at around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Police believe a man got into a dispute with a 26-year-old man when the fight escalated and shots were fired.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
On Saturday afternoon, Toronto police released several security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident.
Today, police have released a short videotaken from a surveillance camera that allegedly shows the suspect and a group of men crossing Wellington Street sometime that morning.
The suspect is described as a 25 to 35-year-old man who stands between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten with a medium build, short dark hair and a groomed chinstrap beard.
He was last seen wearing a black spring jacket with a white shirt underneath and dark pants.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stopper anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
