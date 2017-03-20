

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman at the Eaton Centre.

A 21-year-old woman told police that she was at the mall at around 3 p.m. Friday when she was sexually assaulted by a man.

The woman said she screamed and saw the man smile before he walked away.

The suspect is described as being between 25 and 35 years old and approximately five-foot-eight. He was last seen wearing a blue toque, a black and blue winter coat, black and white clothing underneath the coat and blue cargo-style jeans tucked into black boots.

In an effort to identify a suspect, police have released an image taken from security camera footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.