

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Two months after a fire broke out in their basement, a North York couple has been caught in a battle between two insurance companies over who will pay for repairs and replacements to their home.

Stephen Wright and his wife Wilma have been out of their condo since the fire broke out on September 10. Wright said he accidentally turned on the stove in their basement after placing a couple of jumbo packs of toilet paper on top of it.

“We opened the door, we couldn’t go down there, the smell (of smoke) was so strong,” he said.

“I realized what had happened immediately that I had somehow turned the burner on. And all the rolls caught on fire. Called the fire department they tore down dry walls and water was everywhere.”

Smoke was so heavy it travelled to the main floor and has covered some of the walls and ceilings in soot.

After the fire, he got in contact with both the property manager and his own personal insurance.

His tenant insurance will pay the couple more than $100,000 to replace their belongings and repairs to their unit. However, it won’t release that money until the condominium’s insurance company pays to replace their furnace, water heater and electrical panel.

The Wrights say the condo's insurance has yet to come through.

“They will not give us the repair money until they sit down with the corporation and compare notes and who is paying for what,” said Wright.

“I’m pretty disappointed we should’ve been in our home a long time ago.”

The couple is staying with a neighbour since their home in uninhabitable at this time.

The legal counsel for the condo told CTV News Toronto that the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office notified management there was an illegal kitchen in the basement and that the owner is responsible for repairs when “damage is caused by an act or omission of the owner."

But Wright says the kitchen was never used and was there when they moved into the unit two years ago.

After CTV News contacted the condo corporation, they installed a new furnace and hot water heater in the Wright’s home but it’s not yet clear if the couple will have to pay for it.

For now, the couple says they're just happy they will soon be able to move back into their home.

Condo insurance policies vary in each building, but the Insurance Bureau of Canada says this case highlights the importance of having tenant insurance, which can help pay for repairs in the event of a fire or flood.