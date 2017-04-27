

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A 30-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle collision near Bayview Village was a Toronto firefighter, sources confirmed to CP24 on Thursday.

Police received reports of a crash at Leslie Street and Corning Road before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said a 30-year-old man was driving a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Leslie Street, near Corning Road. Around the same time, a 46-year-old man, who was driving a 2001 Jeep, was exiting a private driveway on the west side of Leslie Street.

As the Jeep pulled out of the driveway, it struck the northbound motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcycle rider – identified Thursday as Stuart Bryan – was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The Toronto Professional Firefighters Association posted a notice on its website calling Stuart’s death “sudden and tragic.”

According to his social media accounts, Stuart was also a bodybuilder and graced the cover of the 2017 Toronto Firefighters Calendar.

Our sincere condolences to friends and family of active member FF Stuart Bryan who passed earlier today. In our hearts & minds... #Toronto — Toronto Firefighters (@TPFFA) April 27, 2017

Police continue to investigate the deadly crash and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1900.