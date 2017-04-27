A 30-year-old man who was killed in a motorcycle collision near Bayview Village was a Toronto firefighter, sources confirmed to CP24 on Thursday.

Police received reports of a crash at Leslie Street and Corning Road before 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said a 30-year-old man was driving a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Leslie Street, near Corning Road. Around the same time, a 46-year-old man, who was driving a 2001 Jeep, was exiting a private driveway on the west side of Leslie Street.

As the Jeep pulled out of the driveway, it struck the northbound motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcycle rider – identified Thursday as Stuart Bryan – was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The Toronto Professional Firefighters Association posted a notice on its website calling Stuart’s death “sudden and tragic.”

According to his social media accounts, Stuart was also a bodybuilder and graced the cover of the 2017 Toronto Firefighters Calendar.

Police continue to investigate the deadly crash and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1900.