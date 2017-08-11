

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A man is facing two charges after a 70-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in June.

Police said a woman was trying to cross Kingston Road from the west side of Ridgemoor Avenue in Scarborough on the morning of June 3.

A 2011 Toyota Camry was driving northbound on Ridgemoor Avenue and attempted to make a left turn to go westbound on Kingston Road.

The woman was then struck by the Camry, according to police. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital on June 4.

A 59-year-old man, who police have not identified, has been charged with careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.