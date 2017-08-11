Man facing charges after Scarborough collision left one dead
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 12:53PM EDT
A man is facing two charges after a 70-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in June.
Police said a woman was trying to cross Kingston Road from the west side of Ridgemoor Avenue in Scarborough on the morning of June 3.
A 2011 Toyota Camry was driving northbound on Ridgemoor Avenue and attempted to make a left turn to go westbound on Kingston Road.
The woman was then struck by the Camry, according to police. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead in hospital on June 4.
A 59-year-old man, who police have not identified, has been charged with careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.