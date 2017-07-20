Man accused of tossing puppy in North York garbage bin turns himself in
A three-month-old puppy is seen at the veterinarian after being rescued from a garbage can in the city's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood. (Submitted by Josh Miller)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 11:07AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 20, 2017 11:50AM EDT
A man accused of stuffing a puppy inside a plastic bag and placing it in a North York garbage bin has surrendered to police.
On the afternoon of July 11, police say a man holding a dark bag approached the northwest doors of Lawrence Square Shopping Centre on Dane Avenue and put the bag inside a garbage can before entering the building.
He then walked inside the shopping centre and made a few stops before leaving through the same doors.
Passersby told police they heard whimpers coming from inside the garbage can a short time later.
At some point, a passerby stuck his hand inside the garbage can and pulled out the sealed plastic bag. He ripped it open and discovered the puppy inside.
The three-month-old pup was taken for a veterinary checkup nearby and has since recovered.
Toronto police confirmed to CP24 that a man turned himself into police at 32 Division on Thursday.
They have not indicated what charges, if any, he will face.
The puppy has since been adopted.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Judge throws out conviction of man found guilty in sex assault of York U student
- Man accused of tossing puppy in North York garbage bin turns himself in
- Photo released of man accused in sex assault of boy at Ossington Station
- Syracuse teen forgets where he parked car after Metallica concert in Toronto
- Hydro price increases in Toronto more than double the national average, study finds