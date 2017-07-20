

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A man accused of stuffing a puppy inside a plastic bag and placing it in a North York garbage bin has surrendered to police.

On the afternoon of July 11, police say a man holding a dark bag approached the northwest doors of Lawrence Square Shopping Centre on Dane Avenue and put the bag inside a garbage can before entering the building.

He then walked inside the shopping centre and made a few stops before leaving through the same doors.

Passersby told police they heard whimpers coming from inside the garbage can a short time later.

At some point, a passerby stuck his hand inside the garbage can and pulled out the sealed plastic bag. He ripped it open and discovered the puppy inside.

The three-month-old pup was taken for a veterinary checkup nearby and has since recovered.

Toronto police confirmed to CP24 that a man turned himself into police at 32 Division on Thursday.

They have not indicated what charges, if any, he will face.

The puppy has since been adopted.