

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A three-month-old puppy was rescued by a passerby after being abandoned inside a sealed plastic bag in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood last week.

Police said a man was holding a dark bag while walking towards Lawrence Square Shopping Centre on Dane Avenue at around 3:40 p.m. on July 11.

The man approached the northwest doors of the plaza and discarded the dark bag in a garbage can before entering the plaza. He then made a few stops inside the plaza before exiting through the same doors.

He was last seen heading west on Dane Avenue.

Shortly after, a passerby heard yelps coming from the garbage can where the dog was abandoned.

The male passerby then discovered the sealed plastic bag containing the puppy. He quickly ripped open the bag rescuing the puppy inside.

The puppy was then taken to a nearby veterinarian.

The suspect has been described by police as a five-foot-eleven to six-foot man with short dark hair. At the time of the alleged incident he was seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey short and black shoes with white socks. As well, he was carrying a black shoulder bag.

Police have released a security camera image of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).