Extreme cold weather alert issued for city ahead of temperature drop tonight
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 7:51AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 7:53AM EDT
Spring-like weather may be in the forecast today but winter is expected to make a swift return tonight.
The city’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Toronto ahead of a big temperature drop overnight.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 12 C on Tuesday but says the temperature will dip to a low of -12 C overnight.
When an extreme cold weather alert is issued, the city offers several additional cold-weather related services and adds extra shelter spaces for the homeless.
The city also offers the following 24-hour cold weather drop-ins:
• Margaret's Toronto East Drop-in Centre (323 Dundas St. East) is open 24/7 until April 15
• St. Felix Centre (25 Augusta Ave) offers 24/7 services starting at 3 p.m. on the day an alert is called and ends by noon on the day the alert is terminated.
The city offers the following during an extreme cold weather alert:
- Dress in layers, making sure your outer layer is windproof, and cover exposed skin.
- Wear a hat, warm mittens or gloves, and warm boots.
- Stay dry. Your risk of hypothermia is much greater if you are wet.
- Choose wool or synthetic fabrics for your clothes instead of cotton, because cotton stops keeping you warm once it gets wet.
- Seek shelter if you normally spend long periods outside. Depending on the wind chill, exposed skin can freeze in minutes.
- Drink warm fluids, other than alcohol.
- Warm up by taking regular breaks in heated buildings when enjoying winter activities outside.
- Consider rescheduling outdoor activities, or limiting time outdoors, during colder temperatures, especially if it's windy.
- Heat your home to at least 21ºC if infants or elderly people are present.
- Call or visit vulnerable friends, neighbours and family to ensure they are not experiencing any difficulties related to the weather.
A high of -3 C is in the forecast for Toronto tomorrow and warmer temperatures are expected to return this weekend.
Environment Canada says Toronto will see a high of 9 C on Friday, 8 C on Saturday and 4 C on Sunday.
