Elderly pedestrian critically hurt in Thornhill collision: police
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 9:41AM EDT
An elderly pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Thornhill this morning.
Police say the woman was struck by a vehicle near Yonge Street and Clark Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.
The vehicle and driver involved remained at the scene.
Roads are closed in the immediate area while police investigate.
More to come...