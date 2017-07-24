

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old man is expected to be sentenced today in the hit-and-run death of a cyclist back in 2015.

Mitchell Irwin was handed several charges after he sped into the intersection of Davenport and Avenue roads on June 13, 2015 and slammed into 26-year-old Adam Excell.

Excell was attempting to turn left onto Davenport Road when he was struck and killed by Irwin.

Irwin, who was 19 at the time, did not remain on scene and instead drove to his home in Keswick, Ont.

He turned himself in the next day.

Last week, Irwin pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, failing to remain at the scene of a crash and violating bail conditions.

Adam’s father, Andrew Excell, previously told CTV News Toronto that his son had chosen to ride his bike instead of drive, just for the week.

He said the family worried about him cycling in Toronto “all the time.”

Friends, family and fellow cyclists erected a ghost bike for Excell in the wake of the tragedy.

It remains in the spot he was killed, covered in written tributes to the fallen cyclist.

Irwin is expected to be sentenced in a Toronto courtroom sometime this morning.