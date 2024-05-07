Police investigating after man shot near Brampton park

Peel police are investigating after a man was shot near Chinguacousy Park Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the park in the area of Bramalea Road and Queen Street East shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police say.

No suspect information has been released.

Several schools in the area were in hold and secure immediately following the incident. The hold and secure has since been lifted.