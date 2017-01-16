

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The case of a 17-year-old boy who allegedly threatened to attack a Toronto-area high school with bladed weapons has been put over until March 23.

On Dec. 1, Toronto police received a tip from the western United States warning them of a threat on an specified blog that specifically targeted Oakwood Collegiate Institute, located on St. Clair Avenue West.

Police were able to trace and identify a suspect to login information on a Toronto District School Board computer.

The suspect allegedly planned to attack the school using several bladed weapons on Dec. 6, what was the 27th anniversary of the massacre at École Polytechnique de Montreal.

Upon executing a search warrant at the suspect’s home, investigators located and seized numerous weapons, including a machete, two swords, four knives and several arrows for a longbow.

The teen, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with one count of uttering threats of death and one count of uttering threats of bodily harm.

Though it’s unclear whether the suspect was a student of Oakwood Collegiate, police previously confirmed that the teen is a student within the TDSB.

The suspect's lawyer appeared in court on his behalf on Monday where the case was put over until March 23 at 2 p.m.