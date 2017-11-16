

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two people are left with minor injuries after a vehicle slammed into a Brampton restaurant on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. in the area of Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road.

Images tweeted by Peel Paramedics on Thursday showed a dark-coloured vehicle smash into the front of the restaurant leaving windows and brick shattered.

Paramedics said no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are not yet known, officers said.