TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police release video of woman who allegedly stole taxi downtown

    Share

    Toronto police have released video footage of a suspect who allegedly stole a taxi in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

    According to police, a cab driver parked his vehicle at the intersection of Bay Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver exited his vehicle, left the keys in the ignition, and left the vehicle unlocked while he went to throw out garbage.

    Investigators said as the driver turned around, he saw his vehicle was heading south on Bay Street.

    Police were notified and investigators later recovered the taxi.

    Video footage from inside the cab, which was released by police on Monday, shows a woman with shoulder-length, wavy hair operating the vehicle after it was stolen, police said.

    Investigators have not released a detailed suspect description but have released images of the woman in the hopes that members of the public can identify her.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to create a budget that works for you

    Are you struggling to create a budget that fits your life and schedule? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some simple budgeting methods and offer some tips to help you create, and follow, a budget plan.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News