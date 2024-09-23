TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police search for suspect wanted in connection with 2 separate sexual assaults in Brampton

    Peel Regional Police badge. (Peel Regional Police/Facebook) Peel Regional Police badge. (Peel Regional Police/Facebook)
    Share

    Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with two separate sexual assaults involving 19-year-old women in Brampton.

    The first incident happened on Sept. 2, at around 5:30 a.m., in the area of Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Boulevard, Peel Regional Police said.

    Officers allege a woman was walking when a man sexually assaulted her and fled.

    On Sept. 22, at around 1:30 a.m., police said a woman was walking in the area of McLaughlin Road and Ray Lawson Boulevard when the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

    Police said the women sustained minor physical injuries.

    Investigators describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, about five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.

    Police ask anyone with information or footage of the area during those times to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News