Toronto

    Young pedestrian rushed to hospital in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga

    Peel police cruisers can be seen in this undated file photo. Peel police cruisers can be seen in this undated file photo.

    A young pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a collision involving two vehicles in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

    According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the crash took place at Britannia Road and Joymar Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m.

    The pedestrian, who paramedics say is a female under the age of 18, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

    Both vehicles remained at the scene of the collision. One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to emergency officials.

    At this time, it is unclear what led to the collision.

    Britannia Road eastbound is closed at Joymar Drive.

